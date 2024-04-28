Sign up
Photo 2431
A hot fudge sundae “birthday cake”
Jerry’s favorite dessert at Hillside
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
1
0
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
hot
,
birthday
,
fudge
,
sundae
,
hillside
,
jerry
Babs
ace
Lovely photo of Jerry. The cake looks delicious.
April 29th, 2024
