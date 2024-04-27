Previous
Celebrating Jerry’s 84th birthday by louannwarren
Photo 2430

Celebrating Jerry’s 84th birthday

We went to our fave restaurant today to celebrate Jerry’s birthday. We sure have a lot of April birthdays to celebrate!
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Lou Ann

Babs ace
What a lovely photo of the two of you. Happy Bithday Jerry.
April 29th, 2024  
