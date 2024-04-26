Previous
Celebrating Lori’s birthday by louannwarren
Photo 2429

Celebrating Lori’s birthday

For Lori’s birthday we gave her a canvas print of her and her grandchildren in the Bahamas last month. We also gave her a Yeti cup with JoJo engraved on one side. Her grandchildren call her JoJo. She was thrilled.
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Babs ace
She looks thrilled with her gifts. Happy Birthday Lori
April 29th, 2024  
