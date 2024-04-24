Sign up
Photo 2427
Blue
Ruthie’s favorite color is blue. That made it easy to buy all the birthday party items, they all were blue.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2766
photos
105
followers
72
following
I love blue! Lovely. I like your top too.
April 26th, 2024
Blue is my favourite colour too. Nice shot of you Lou Ann
April 26th, 2024
A lovely image and so nice you could celebrate the birthday of Jerry’s ‘twin’.
April 26th, 2024
