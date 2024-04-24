Previous
Blue by louannwarren
Photo 2427

Blue

Ruthie’s favorite color is blue. That made it easy to buy all the birthday party items, they all were blue.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
I love blue! Lovely. I like your top too.
April 26th, 2024  
Babs ace
Blue is my favourite colour too. Nice shot of you Lou Ann
April 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A lovely image and so nice you could celebrate the birthday of Jerry’s ‘twin’.
April 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise