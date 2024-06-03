Sign up
Previous
Photo 2467
Shadows at the Y
In the mornings the sun shines through the entrance to the Y, makings shadows from the pledge cards that are taped on the glass.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
shadows
june24words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning shadows on the entrance hall floor of all the pledge cards posted on the glass door !
June 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of all these wonderful shadows.
June 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
Who interesting to see the window and the shadows that it creates. its beautifully artistic
June 3rd, 2024
