Shadows at the Y by louannwarren
Shadows at the Y

In the mornings the sun shines through the entrance to the Y, makings shadows from the pledge cards that are taped on the glass.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning shadows on the entrance hall floor of all the pledge cards posted on the glass door !
June 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of all these wonderful shadows.
June 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
Who interesting to see the window and the shadows that it creates. its beautifully artistic
June 3rd, 2024  
