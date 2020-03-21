Previous
Next
A Little Bit Of Soap by lsquared
Photo 1478

A Little Bit Of Soap

A display of Organic Bar Soap...For the Mundane-Soap challenge.

It could fit in the song title challenge as well, except I'm hosting this round. Here's the song just the same:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0wQU7fJEVQ
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise