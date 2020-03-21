Sign up
Photo 1478
A Little Bit Of Soap
A display of Organic Bar Soap...For the Mundane-Soap challenge.
It could fit in the song title challenge as well, except I'm hosting this round. Here's the song just the same:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0wQU7fJEVQ
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Tags
mundane-soap
