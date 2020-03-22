Previous
Another Go (Reprise) by lsquared
Another Go (Reprise)

With the global pandemic, we've been somewhere between "social distancing" and "self-isolating". As of Saturday at 5pm we're on a "stay at home" order from our governor (USA - Illinois).

So, not so many nature photos over the past few days, a trend that's sure to continue. But we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, so stay-at-home it is.

So today we have a stack of baking pans, stacked to ensure they're completely dry before being put away.
Larry L

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
