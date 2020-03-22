Another Go (Reprise)

With the global pandemic, we've been somewhere between "social distancing" and "self-isolating". As of Saturday at 5pm we're on a "stay at home" order from our governor (USA - Illinois).



So, not so many nature photos over the past few days, a trend that's sure to continue. But we want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, so stay-at-home it is.



So today we have a stack of baking pans, stacked to ensure they're completely dry before being put away.