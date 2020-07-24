Previous
Next
MOTEL by lsquared
Photo 1580

MOTEL

Along Illinois Rt. 159, about 1 hr south of St. Louis
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
432% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Not many takers I gather.
July 25th, 2020  
amyK ace
Cool find
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise