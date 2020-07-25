Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1581
House Sparrow
It is interesting /irritating that the birds dig through the seed to find their favorite bits. I guess it makes it easier for the squirrels.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2268
photos
106
followers
71
following
433% complete
View this month »
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Latest from all albums
349
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
25th July 2020 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close