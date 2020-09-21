Previous
Spearfish Waterfall - nf-sooc-2020 by lsquared
Spearfish Waterfall - nf-sooc-2020

Spearfish Waterfall, in Spearfish Canyon. South Dakota.

For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera challenge.
This is 4 days in a row in portrait orientation, and 5 of the last 6. Not planned, just the way things have worked out!
Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Milanie ace
Stunning shot!
September 22nd, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2020  
