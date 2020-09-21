Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1630
Spearfish Waterfall - nf-sooc-2020
Spearfish Waterfall, in Spearfish Canyon. South Dakota.
For the nifty-fifty, straight out of camera challenge.
This is 4 days in a row in portrait orientation, and 5 of the last 6. Not planned, just the way things have worked out!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2348
photos
112
followers
75
following
446% complete
View this month »
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
Latest from all albums
370
1626
371
1627
1628
1629
372
1630
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
21st September 2020 5:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterfall
,
nf-sooc-2020
Milanie
ace
Stunning shot!
September 22nd, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close