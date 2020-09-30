Sign up
Photo 1638
Downed - nf-sooc-2020
Next to last day for for Richard Sayer's Nifty-Fifty-Straight-Out-Of-Camera challenge.
Always fun, many thanks to Richard for hosting!
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
