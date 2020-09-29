Previous
Miles From Nowhere by lsquared
Miles From Nowhere

"Miles from nowhere
Not a soul in sight
Oh yeah, but it's alright
I have my freedom" - Cat Stevens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0V5ArTdMyL0

Also entered in minimalist-Architecture, because you don't get a lot more minimal than this little house on the prairie!

gps coordinates:
43.721113, -102.199338
29th September 2020

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Esther Rosenberg
This is a great shot. Beautiful composition. Fav
September 30th, 2020  
