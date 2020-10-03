Previous
Spearfish Waterfall - ETSOOI by lsquared
Photo 1641

Spearfish Waterfall - ETSOOI

Taken at the same time as my "Straight out of Camera" posting from September 21, but just edited today. I went with "edit the stuffing out of it", looking for a painterly feel.

Here's the SOOC image, taken 3 minutes later, and a different angle:
https://365project.org/lsquared/365/2020-09-21
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Larry L

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
October 4th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful area
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture of the waterfall
October 4th, 2020  
