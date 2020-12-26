Previous
A Place In the Sun by lsquared
Photo 1699

A Place In the Sun

Our puppy (who will always be a puppy to us, even though he's 13) will always find the best spot of sunlight, the warm spot to crash out...

This is Straight Out Of Camera, using one of the B&W modes in my camera.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
