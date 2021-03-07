Sign up
Photo 1756
Cloudless in Columbus
Columbus, Ohio, from the Scioto Mile “urban oasis”. Straight Out Of Camera, B&W is in-camera film simulation.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
sooc
ohio
cityscape
columbus
bkb in the city
Beautiful cityscape shot
March 8th, 2021
