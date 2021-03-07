Previous
Cloudless in Columbus by lsquared
Photo 1756

Cloudless in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio, from the Scioto Mile “urban oasis”. Straight Out Of Camera, B&W is in-camera film simulation.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful cityscape shot
March 8th, 2021  
