Head's all empty and I don't care... by lsquared
Photo 1796

Head's all empty and I don't care...

“Sugar Magnolia blossom's blooming, Head's all empty and I don't care” - Grateful Dead

Best on Black!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Ellen Bogenschutz
Such a great detailed close up. The B & W give it such class!
June 5th, 2021  
Lovely shot & super nice in B&W.
June 5th, 2021  
B&W is perfect for the most lovely capture.
June 5th, 2021  
