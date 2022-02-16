Sign up
Photo 1922
Dark
For week 7 of the Capture52 Challenge. This week's theme is "Coffee". ven that I don't drink coffee, I struggled a bit. At least it still works for Flash Of Red!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2771
photos
123
followers
74
following
Tags
52wc-2022-w7
