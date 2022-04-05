To The Sky

Late fall, 33 years ago, I planted 5 live Christmas Trees across the back of our (then new) back yard. With some "help" from my oldest daughter, who was not yet 3 at the time. It's one of those special moments I remember, as we turned our converted farmland into something like a real yard... They're still around, a little worse for wear and tear (and too many mid-west ice-storms), but still providing an good wind-break on our westward exposure.

They've grown and thrived, and occasionally struggled (ice storms!).