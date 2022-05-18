Sign up
Photo 1987
Cowbird
Pretty sure this is a Brown Headed Cowbird, although one of my phone Aps identifies it as a Carib Grackle. Sice goole says the Carib Grackle is tropical, I'm sticking with cowbird.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
19th May 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
May 20th, 2022
