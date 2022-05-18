Previous
Cowbird by lsquared
Photo 1987

Cowbird

Pretty sure this is a Brown Headed Cowbird, although one of my phone Aps identifies it as a Carib Grackle. Sice goole says the Carib Grackle is tropical, I'm sticking with cowbird.
Larry L

Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
May 20th, 2022  
