Previous
Next
Photo 382
Nolichucky River - SOOC
On the backroad to Erwin, Tennessee. The River runs right along the River here, I was able to pull off and park, then find a way to get to the river’s edge. Straight from camera, zoom is set to 50 mm equivalent.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
0
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston
2377
photos
112
followers
75
following
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
1642
381
1643
1644
1645
1646
382
1647
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
13th October 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
sooc-nf
Milanie
ace
Looks so inviting
October 14th, 2020
