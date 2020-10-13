Previous
Nolichucky River - SOOC by lsquared
Photo 382

Nolichucky River - SOOC

On the backroad to Erwin, Tennessee. The River runs right along the River here, I was able to pull off and park, then find a way to get to the river’s edge. Straight from camera, zoom is set to 50 mm equivalent.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Larry L

@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Milanie ace
Looks so inviting
October 14th, 2020  
