Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, USA by lsquared
Photo 478

Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

The Oakland neighborhood, when University of Pittsburgh is centered.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Larry L

@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice black and white street shot, so much sto see in this shot.
May 3rd, 2022  
GaryW
Love the black and white city scape!
May 3rd, 2022  
