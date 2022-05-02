Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 478
Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
The Oakland neighborhood, when University of Pittsburgh is centered.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2840
photos
120
followers
69
following
130% complete
View this month »
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
Latest from all albums
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
478
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Helping
Camera
X-T3
Taken
30th April 2022 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-44
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice black and white street shot, so much sto see in this shot.
May 3rd, 2022
GaryW
Love the black and white city scape!
May 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close