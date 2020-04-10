Sign up
Photo 1192
5 Rainbow Gum trees
which I posted a few years ago when we had plenty of rain. Without rain they are basically light grey with just a bit of green and red. For those that have never seen them before.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
gorgeous-gumtrees-idiom
Lynda McG
ace
Wow! Striking
April 10th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
WOOOOOWWW. -- thanks for resposting so we can all enjoy them now when we are thinking about these amazing trees you have been posting. I do hope the drought ends soon so these lovely vivid colors can come back.
April 10th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
These are beyond gorgeous!
April 10th, 2020
Annie D
ace
wow!
April 10th, 2020
365 Project
close