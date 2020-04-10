Previous
5 Rainbow Gum trees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1192

5 Rainbow Gum trees

which I posted a few years ago when we had plenty of rain. Without rain they are basically light grey with just a bit of green and red. For those that have never seen them before.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Diana

Lynda McG ace
Wow! Striking
April 10th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
WOOOOOWWW. -- thanks for resposting so we can all enjoy them now when we are thinking about these amazing trees you have been posting. I do hope the drought ends soon so these lovely vivid colors can come back.
April 10th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
These are beyond gorgeous!
April 10th, 2020  
Annie D ace
wow!
April 10th, 2020  
