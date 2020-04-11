Sign up
Photo 1193
So many scenes that I will miss
as our lockdown has been extended and will be three more weeks. Not being allowed out is really hard for me as I used to spend most of my time out and about.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
new-lockdown-a-real-bummer
Elizabeth
ace
Gorgeous coastal scene! And I know exactly how you feel because I fee the same way.
April 11th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful capture of this beach scene ...I can still walk to the lake but......
April 11th, 2020
Angelika van Rooyen
ace
What a wonderful place, after the look down we will appreciate this kind of scenes even more, see it from the bright side!
April 11th, 2020
Sandra Davies
ace
Yes challenging to be inside.... This is beautiful scene
April 11th, 2020
