So many scenes that I will miss by ludwigsdiana
So many scenes that I will miss

as our lockdown has been extended and will be three more weeks. Not being allowed out is really hard for me as I used to spend most of my time out and about.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Diana

Elizabeth ace
Gorgeous coastal scene! And I know exactly how you feel because I fee the same way.
April 11th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful capture of this beach scene ...I can still walk to the lake but......
April 11th, 2020  
Angelika van Rooyen ace
What a wonderful place, after the look down we will appreciate this kind of scenes even more, see it from the bright side!
April 11th, 2020  
Sandra Davies ace
Yes challenging to be inside.... This is beautiful scene
April 11th, 2020  
