Previous
Black and white by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2662

Black and white

but not purely black. They had the most unusual shimmering greens and other tones in the sun and were rather beautiful.

The beige ones are all original runner ducks.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
729% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
I like the focus on that white one in front! Looking at you!
April 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice mix of colours.
April 20th, 2024  
Tia ace
Lovely full frame shot! Nice reflections too.
April 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They are a fascinating mix of colours.
April 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise