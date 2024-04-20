Sign up
Previous
Photo 2662
Black and white
but not purely black. They had the most unusual shimmering greens and other tones in the sun and were rather beautiful.
The beige ones are all original runner ducks.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
5
3
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
30-shots2024
Wylie
ace
I like the focus on that white one in front! Looking at you!
April 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
April 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice mix of colours.
April 20th, 2024
Tia
ace
Lovely full frame shot! Nice reflections too.
April 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
They are a fascinating mix of colours.
April 20th, 2024
