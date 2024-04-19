Previous
Interbreeding? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2661

Interbreeding?

There is such a variety of different shapes and colours. Apart from them standing erect like penguins, many have nothing in common with the Indian runner ducks. Even their plumage differs a lot.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Dorothy ace
They must. Such variety!
April 19th, 2024  
