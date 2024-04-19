Sign up
Previous
Photo 2661
Interbreeding?
There is such a variety of different shapes and colours. Apart from them standing erect like penguins, many have nothing in common with the Indian runner ducks. Even their plumage differs a lot.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
30-shots2024
Dorothy
ace
They must. Such variety!
April 19th, 2024
