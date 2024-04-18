Sign up
Previous
Photo 2660
Little groups
some seemed to prefer to stay together. There were so many different groups being formed, it was easy to avoid shooting the same ones.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8937
photos
299
followers
142
following
2653
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
970
971
2659
2651
2653
2654
2652
2660
Tags
30-shots2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful close up
April 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All peaceful - no one quacking !!!!
April 18th, 2024
Peter
ace
Nicely captured in lovely detail Diana:)
April 18th, 2024
