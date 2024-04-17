Previous
Spread out all over by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2659

Spread out all over

in their huge pond, I did not know where to start taking photos.

They were always in groups and it was difficult to single a few out.

Some were just resting, others preening and quite a few just swimming back and forth.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
728% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
At the end of their run
April 17th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Good to see them enjoying themselves
April 17th, 2024  
narayani ace
Happy looking ducks
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise