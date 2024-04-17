Sign up
Previous
Photo 2659
Spread out all over
in their huge pond, I did not know where to start taking photos.
They were always in groups and it was difficult to single a few out.
Some were just resting, others preening and quite a few just swimming back and forth.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
30-shots2024
Dawn
ace
At the end of their run
April 17th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Good to see them enjoying themselves
April 17th, 2024
narayani
ace
Happy looking ducks
April 17th, 2024
