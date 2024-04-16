Previous
The final destination by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2658

The final destination

after working in the vineyards. This is the reason they were all so happy and motivated.

As the vineyards in front are newly planted, there are no snails to collect yet. The huge vineyards on the other side kept them occupied for almost 2 hours.

I was not aware of this and simply followed them, much to my surprise they ended here.

Pure pleasure and enjoyment.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Diana

ludwigsdiana
Kathy A ace
A wonderful way to end a walk
April 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to relax those weary legs in a leisured swim in the lake ! Must be heaven for them !
April 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look very happy in this environment.
April 16th, 2024  
Bec ace
Oh lovely…no wonder they’re so motivated!
April 16th, 2024  
John ace
What a nice, peaceful conclusion to their journey!
April 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2024  
