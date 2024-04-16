Sign up
Photo 2658
The final destination
after working in the vineyards. This is the reason they were all so happy and motivated.
As the vineyards in front are newly planted, there are no snails to collect yet. The huge vineyards on the other side kept them occupied for almost 2 hours.
I was not aware of this and simply followed them, much to my surprise they ended here.
Pure pleasure and enjoyment.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
6
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
30-shots2024
Kathy A
ace
A wonderful way to end a walk
April 16th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to relax those weary legs in a leisured swim in the lake ! Must be heaven for them !
April 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They look very happy in this environment.
April 16th, 2024
Bec
ace
Oh lovely…no wonder they're so motivated!
April 16th, 2024
John
ace
What a nice, peaceful conclusion to their journey!
April 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2024
