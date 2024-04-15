Sign up
Photo 2657
Photo 2657
Off on their own now
that they have gone through the gate.
You can see that some are breaking out to the left, they have a very good reason ;-)
I have no idea what that statue is supposed to mean, it is a new one.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
6
0
Maggiemae
ace
I do think this could be set to music - probably a full orchestra!
April 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Off on a mission!
April 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
The are amazing en masse!
April 15th, 2024
Zilli
Maybe we’ll know their final destination soon. Great image.
April 15th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fabulous shot
April 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous with the background statue.
April 15th, 2024
