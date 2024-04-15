Previous
Off on their own now by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2657

Off on their own now

that they have gone through the gate.

You can see that some are breaking out to the left, they have a very good reason ;-)

I have no idea what that statue is supposed to mean, it is a new one.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I do think this could be set to music - probably a full orchestra!
April 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Off on a mission!
April 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The are amazing en masse!
April 15th, 2024  
Zilli
Maybe we’ll know their final destination soon. Great image.
April 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fabulous shot
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous with the background statue.
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise