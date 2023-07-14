Sign up
Previous
Photo 2381
Scenes from the road
I was so surprised to see these red trees from the road, that I had to stop. I have never seen these before and it is still red, I have not saturated the photo.
The sky was still very ominous in patches.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details
Tags
roadtrip
*lynn
ace
My goodness, those red trees are amazing!
July 14th, 2023
