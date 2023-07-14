Previous
Scenes from the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2381

Scenes from the road

I was so surprised to see these red trees from the road, that I had to stop. I have never seen these before and it is still red, I have not saturated the photo.

The sky was still very ominous in patches.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
652% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
My goodness, those red trees are amazing!
July 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise