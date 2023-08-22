Sign up
Previous
Photo 2420
The other side of the Helderberg
taken from the grounds of Idiom restaurant. The vegetation consists mostly of South African fynbos , amongst otheres pincushions and proteas. There are still some in the right hand corner.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7976
photos
306
followers
185
following
663% complete
Tags
da-capo-wines
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene
August 22nd, 2023
