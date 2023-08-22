Previous
The other side of the Helderberg

taken from the grounds of Idiom restaurant. The vegetation consists mostly of South African fynbos , amongst otheres pincushions and proteas. There are still some in the right hand corner.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Diana

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful scene
August 22nd, 2023  
