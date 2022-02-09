Sign up
197 / 365
Painted Protea
an older shot freshly painted in PS.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 800D
Taken
19th April 2021 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Beautifully processed
February 9th, 2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very nicely processed.
February 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It can look different with the processing but I like the sort of dreaminess here!
February 9th, 2022
