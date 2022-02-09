Previous
Painted Protea by ludwigsdiana
197 / 365

Painted Protea

an older shot freshly painted in PS.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Annie D ace
Beautifully processed
February 9th, 2022  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very nicely processed.
February 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It can look different with the processing but I like the sort of dreaminess here!
February 9th, 2022  
