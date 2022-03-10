Previous
The scene behind by ludwigsdiana
226 / 365

The scene behind

the bamboo forest at Vergelegen. Unfortunately the Hydrangeas are past their prime as I went too late this year.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
winghong_ho
Great composition and color.
March 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautifully composed and self framing with the bow of the tree !
March 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful leading line.
March 10th, 2022  
