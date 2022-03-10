Sign up
226 / 365
The scene behind
the bamboo forest at Vergelegen. Unfortunately the Hydrangeas are past their prime as I went too late this year.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
cloudy-rainy-day
winghong_ho
Great composition and color.
March 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully composed and self framing with the bow of the tree !
March 10th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful leading line.
March 10th, 2022
