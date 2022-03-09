Previous
Next
A path through the Bamboo forest by ludwigsdiana
225 / 365

A path through the Bamboo forest

at Vergelegen country and wine estate.
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
Lovely path
March 9th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful pathway
March 9th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the greenery pathway and strong leading line.
March 9th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful path through the bamboo!
March 9th, 2022  
Desi
Lovely
March 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The have kept the bamboo from growing on to that wonderful brick path so well! fav for them!
March 9th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Lovely! I would so like to walk here.
March 9th, 2022  
narayani
Looks lush
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise