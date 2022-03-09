Sign up
225 / 365
A path through the Bamboo forest
at Vergelegen country and wine estate.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
8
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
one-of-the-oldest-here
Sharon Lee
ace
Lovely path
March 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful pathway
March 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
Nice capture of the greenery pathway and strong leading line.
March 9th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful path through the bamboo!
March 9th, 2022
Desi
Lovely
March 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
The have kept the bamboo from growing on to that wonderful brick path so well! fav for them!
March 9th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Lovely! I would so like to walk here.
March 9th, 2022
narayani
Looks lush
March 9th, 2022
