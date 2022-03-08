Sign up
I almost missed it
and had to dash to the dam. Taken a few days ago and caught by surprise.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5874
photos
307
followers
241
following
Tags
parking-lot-in-front-of-dam
Maggiemae
ace
Got there! As we know it changes in 5 minutes! Lovely!
March 8th, 2022
