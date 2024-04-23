Previous
Waiting for the duck parade by ludwigsdiana
Waiting for the duck parade

at the casual restaurant. It was 8.30 am and the ducks came at 9. The sprinklers were still on and the lawn where the ducks were is on the right of this shot.
23rd April 2024

Diana

ludwigsdiana
John Falconer ace
Where are they? Looks a lovely place.
April 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
@johnfalconer They are in my default album John. I thought I might as well show the setup without them ;-)
April 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The ducks are the stars of the show!
April 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So inviting looking.
April 23rd, 2024  
