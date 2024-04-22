Previous
Where the ducks work and live by ludwigsdiana
Photo 976

Where the ducks work and live

Vergenoegd is one of the oldest wine estates just down the road from us.

It is a very large and beautiful estate with 2 top class restaurants and fabulous wines.
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise