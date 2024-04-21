Sign up
Previous
Photo 975
No cutlery needed
when one has such long fingers! Apparently it must have tasted very good.
I have been back in the meanwhile and noticed so many doing the same. At least this time I was in a hide and closer to them.
Apologies to those who found the swamphen a bit too much, but next month there will be more, just not a week of them ;-)
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Bec
ace
Wow - they are extraordinarily long - great capture.
April 21st, 2024
