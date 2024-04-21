Previous
No cutlery needed by ludwigsdiana
No cutlery needed

when one has such long fingers! Apparently it must have tasted very good.

I have been back in the meanwhile and noticed so many doing the same. At least this time I was in a hide and closer to them.

Apologies to those who found the swamphen a bit too much, but next month there will be more, just not a week of them ;-)
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Photo Details

Bec ace
Wow - they are extraordinarily long - great capture.
April 21st, 2024  
