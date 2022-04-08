Sign up
255 / 365
Stuck under the stamens
was a tiny photobomber on this soon to be wilting rose.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
old-nectar-gardens
Maggiemae
ace
there still might be some pollen left! Good rose even at this stage!
April 8th, 2022
