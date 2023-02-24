Previous
Grazing peacefully by ludwigsdiana
Photo 577

Grazing peacefully

now that they have been let out. Hard to believe that these are the most dangerous of our big 5.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Great capture of these beautiful beasts with the vineyard in the background. They look docile enough while grazing, but I wouldn’t want to get too close.
February 24th, 2023  
