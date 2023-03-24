Sign up
Photo 605
to me they are such wonderful looking gentle giants.
These are not the same ones as yesterday, as the one on the left had so many scars.
24th March 2023
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
eland-villeira
Dawn
ace
So wonderful
March 24th, 2023
