Suddenly he turnd around
and was gone! I did not even have a chance to zoom in while it was sitting down.
6th September 2023
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
kelp-gull
gloria jones
Fantastic timing and capture
September 6th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
And he's off-beautiful shot
September 6th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
Great timing and wonderful clarity.
September 6th, 2023
Corinne C
A fabulous capture. It's fantastic to see his wings all deployed.
September 6th, 2023
