A closer look by ludwigsdiana
A closer look

at that fluffy baby owl. It was pretty cold last week, that is the reason it is so fluffed up.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
moni kozi
awwwwwww!!!!!!!!!!! i need to check my sugar levels....
September 26th, 2023  
So cute.
September 26th, 2023  
