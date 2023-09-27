Previous
We had some snow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 768

We had some snow

last week on the Hottentots Holland mountains behind the Helderberg.

You might need a magnifying glass to see it ;-)
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
What a great view!
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely scenic shot
September 27th, 2023  
