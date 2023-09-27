Sign up
Photo 768
We had some snow
last week on the Hottentots Holland mountains behind the Helderberg.
You might need a magnifying glass to see it ;-)
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
snw-mountains
Mags
What a great view!
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
A lovely scenic shot
September 27th, 2023
