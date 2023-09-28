Helderberg pano

Previous
Beautiful summer weather after all the rain and cold.
Two shots stitched together of the Helderberg and Stellenboschberg on the left.
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully stitched, lovely landscape
September 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A phenomenal view! I suppose you use an app such as Photoshop to stitch two shots together?
September 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
So beautiful!
September 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderfulfav scenic view -- I do love the craggy mountains !
September 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view of the mountains.
September 28th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
September 28th, 2023  
