Previous
Photo 769
Helderberg pano
Beautiful summer weather after all the rain and cold.
Two shots stitched together of the Helderberg and Stellenboschberg on the left.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
6
6
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
mountains
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully stitched, lovely landscape
September 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A phenomenal view! I suppose you use an app such as Photoshop to stitch two shots together?
September 28th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
So beautiful!
September 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderfulfav scenic view -- I do love the craggy mountains !
September 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view of the mountains.
September 28th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
September 28th, 2023
