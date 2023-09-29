Previous
Across the road by ludwigsdiana
Across the road

when we leave our estate, this is the view.

The fields are alive with yellow dasies, other wildflowers and weeds.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
What a splendid view.
September 29th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous
September 29th, 2023  
