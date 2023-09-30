Sign up
Previous
Photo 771
A different view
from the pavement across our estate with the wildflowers (weeds) growing so well.
There is a little lake on the right which is totally overgrown, and
parts of five different mountain ranges in the photo too.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
wild-flowers-mountains
katy
ace
How pretty to see all of those wildflowers/weeds growing on the side of the road. Amazing to be able to see five different mountain ranges in one view!
September 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The wildflowers are giving a fabulous display.
September 30th, 2023
