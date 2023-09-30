Previous
A different view by ludwigsdiana
Photo 771

A different view

from the pavement across our estate with the wildflowers (weeds) growing so well.

There is a little lake on the right which is totally overgrown, and
parts of five different mountain ranges in the photo too.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How pretty to see all of those wildflowers/weeds growing on the side of the road. Amazing to be able to see five different mountain ranges in one view!
September 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The wildflowers are giving a fabulous display.
September 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise