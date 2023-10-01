Previous
I'm the only architect who never went to school! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 772

I'm the only architect who never went to school!

So much fun watching them, even though it is late in the season, they are still building.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looking so very determined! =)
October 1st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous, I love this colour!
October 1st, 2023  
katy ace
I love how you have caught him peeking through the branches at you! FAV
October 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing construction and fabulous pic Diana!
October 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He's looking very serious-awesome find and capture
October 1st, 2023  
Annie D ace
Amazing how good they are at building a nest....gorgeous image Diana 🧡
October 1st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
What is the name of this beautiful bird? Super photo...
October 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
October 1st, 2023  
Olwynne
He looks a bit cross. Maybe it's not going to plan or perhaps he doesn't like an audience! Great capture
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise