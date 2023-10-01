Sign up
Photo 772
I'm the only architect who never went to school!
So much fun watching them, even though it is late in the season, they are still building.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
10
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8138
photos
308
followers
174
following
211% complete
Tags
cape-weaver
Mags
ace
Looking so very determined! =)
October 1st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous, I love this colour!
October 1st, 2023
katy
ace
I love how you have caught him peeking through the branches at you! FAV
October 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing construction and fabulous pic Diana!
October 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He's looking very serious-awesome find and capture
October 1st, 2023
Annie D
ace
Amazing how good they are at building a nest....gorgeous image Diana 🧡
October 1st, 2023
gloria jones
ace
What is the name of this beautiful bird? Super photo...
October 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 1st, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
October 1st, 2023
Olwynne
He looks a bit cross. Maybe it's not going to plan or perhaps he doesn't like an audience! Great capture
October 1st, 2023
