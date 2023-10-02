Sign up
Photo 773
I had another go at editing
the 10 shots I took for the Pep Ventosa effect.
I just started with a different image and changed the blending modes. The previous one can be seen
here
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
pep-blossoms
Christine Sztukowski
Gorgeous artwork
October 2nd, 2023
Annie D
Fabulous🌟
October 2nd, 2023
Mags
Very cool!
October 2nd, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
Very delicate
October 2nd, 2023
