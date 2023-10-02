Previous
I had another go at editing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 773

I had another go at editing

the 10 shots I took for the Pep Ventosa effect.

I just started with a different image and changed the blending modes. The previous one can be seen here
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
211% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous artwork
October 2nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
Fabulous🌟
October 2nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 2nd, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very delicate
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise