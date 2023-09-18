Previous
Something new by ludwigsdiana
Something new

at least for me as I have never tried the Pep Ventosa method before.

It was hard work as I had to remove a car in the driveway and a few other obstacles before I could start. As the house was pretty close, I did not have many options. I did take 10 photos though.

Spent too much time on it and still not perfect, I will have to try again.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Diana

Suzanne ace
You've achieved a very painterly effect. Favourite
I never have enough time to spend on doing things like this and I am full of admiration for your efforts.
September 18th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
I really like it!
September 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I admit i had to look up “Pep Ventosa”! You’ve done a fabulous job here. Love it!
And. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
September 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done!
September 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A very nice effect. I think that you are a harsh critic on our own shots.
September 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Very artistic result
September 18th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Diana it is really good for your first try.
September 18th, 2023  
