Previous
Photo 759
Something new
at least for me as I have never tried the Pep Ventosa method before.
It was hard work as I had to remove a car in the driveway and a few other obstacles before I could start. As the house was pretty close, I did not have many options. I did take 10 photos though.
Spent too much time on it and still not perfect, I will have to try again.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
7
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8086
photos
306
followers
171
following
207% complete
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
758
2446
2440
2438
759
2447
2441
2439
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
pep-ventosa
Suzanne
ace
You've achieved a very painterly effect. Favourite
I never have enough time to spend on doing things like this and I am full of admiration for your efforts.
September 18th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
I really like it!
September 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I admit i had to look up “Pep Ventosa”! You’ve done a fabulous job here. Love it!
And. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
September 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Well done!
September 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice effect. I think that you are a harsh critic on our own shots.
September 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Very artistic result
September 18th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Diana it is really good for your first try.
September 18th, 2023
